WTMD presents Taylor Swift for Kids featuring Enslow

Launched in 2017 by the public radio station 89.7 WTMD, Saturday Morning Tunes has become Maryland’s premiere family friendly concert series.

After introducing Taylor Swift for Kids featuring singer Enslow last year, the concert has quickly become one of WTMD's most popular shows. In 2024, all five shows were at near sell out capacity, and almost 5,000 parents and kids have seen this show in just over a year!

Enslow is a musician currently working on original new music, but loves to play Taylor songs for the fans. It's a great opportunity for kids to go to their first concert, and be sure to stay for the meet and greet after the show!

Taylor Swift for Kids is happening on Saturday, May 31 at the Recher Theatre. Doors open at 9:30 for a fun bracelet making session and the music starts at 10:00!

Learn more and get tickets here.