WTMD presents Sunday Morning Tunes at the Maryland State Fair

On Sunday Sept. 7, WTMD's Saturday Morning Tunes presents a special Sunday edition at the Maryland State Fair, featuring Grateful Dead and Phish for Kids!

Sunday Morning Tunes at the Maryland State fair features sets by Ed Hough's Dead Collective and Phoam: A Phish Tribute – some of Maryland's best musicians playing all our favorite Phish and Grateful Dead tunes. Enjoy the music and tons of family-friendly activities including a foam party, mechanical bull, friendship bracelet making, t-shirt tie dying, rock climbing wall, and more!

Tickets to the concert include admission to the fair, so enjoy the animals, food, and rides you love after the show! Doors open at 11 am, and the show starts at 11:30 am at the state fairgrounds in Timonium.

Get tickets and learn more here.