WTMD First Thursdays

WTMD is a nonprofit public radio station and the most trusted source for music and cultural programming in the region. With listener support, WTMD strengthens communities and provides unmatched opportunities for Baltimore musicians and artists. WTMD connects artists with audiences through significant and meaningful airplay, live concerts, art openings, film screenings and more.

The station is also the host of First Thursdays, the region's largest free concert series, held each first Thursday from June through September. First Thursdays gives a platform to local Baltimore musicians and up-and-coming national artists. WTMD hosts a monthly gathering of the best in Charm City with nearly 100 vendors—including delicious local fare as well unique offerings from area artisans, makers, and manufacturers.

