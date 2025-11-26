Write your dog a new story at Sit Means Sit Towson

We all love our furry friends, but if they don't listen as well as you'd like, training can help. Sit Means Sit Towson believes every dog has potential, whether they're a puppy, rescue, or older dog learning new skills. Training helps give your dog they tools they need to be safe and happy and helps strengthen your bond as pet and owner.





Leash skills are a great way to start training. While you may only reach for the leash for walks, it can be a powerful training tool indoors too. Leashes can help guide your dog to understand exactly what you're expecting. Teaching your dog the "place" command can also help them keep calm in new or exciting environments and provides a safe and familiar spot for them to relax.

Training can also redirect unwanted behaviors in your dog. It's important to replace these behaviors with new habits. For instance, a dog who jumps when greeting can be trained to sit before receiving attention.

