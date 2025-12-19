Looking for the perfect stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts to wrap up your holiday shopping? Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some great ideas that are both practical and thoughtful.





Wrap up your holiday list with last minute gift ideas from Limor Suss

Multi-brand gift cards and the Giftcards.com gift card make it easy to check everyone off your list. Choose by interest, like gaming, fashion, or food, or go big with the Giftcards.com gift card, good for 350+ top brands. Perfect for stockings, long-distance gifting, or last-minute surprises, all with instant digital delivery. Shop now at Giftcards.com.

The Redken All Soft Shine & Moisture Holiday Kit is an easy last-minute gift. This ready-to-gift set includes a sulfate-free shampoo, conditioner, and moisture restore leave-in treatment to hydrate dry, brittle hair. Formulated with argan oil and Redken’s Moisture Complex, it helps boost shine, tame frizz, and deliver lasting moisture for up to 72 hours. Available for $46 at Ulta and Ulta.com.

