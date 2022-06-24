Watch Now
Wounded Warrior Project - June 24, 2022

Wounded Warrior Project
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jun 24, 2022
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition that is triggered by a traumatic or terrifying event – either experiencing it or witnessing it. It is estimated more than 600,000 veterans live with flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety, or other symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) offers interactive programs, peer support, rehabilitative mental health workshops, access to clinical care, as well as intensive outpatient treatment through its Warrior Care Network to help veterans manage PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and combat stress.

Learn more here.

