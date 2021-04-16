Hemophilia is a chronic bleeding disorder affecting hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Treatments for bleeding disorders continue to improve, but World Hemophilia Day on April 17 helps promote awareness and advocacy for the disorder.

Graphic novelist Jonathan Hill was born with hemophilia and turned to the role playing game Dungeons and Dragons for a sense of community and a creative outlet for the pain and loneliness caused by hemophilia. His graphic novel Blood of the Paladin chronicles his journey.

