Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

World Hemophilia Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:12:13-04

Hemophilia is a chronic bleeding disorder affecting hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. Treatments for bleeding disorders continue to improve, but World Hemophilia Day on April 17 helps promote awareness and advocacy for the disorder.

Graphic novelist Jonathan Hill was born with hemophilia and turned to the role playing game Dungeons and Dragons for a sense of community and a creative outlet for the pain and loneliness caused by hemophilia. His graphic novel Blood of the Paladin chronicles his journey.

Learn more about hemophilia here.

Learn more about Blood of the Paladin here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020