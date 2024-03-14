Women's Pizza Month Celebration

Women’s Pizza Month in March coincides with Women’s History Month, which is no accident because female pizzaiolas (pizza makers) are changing lives and changing the pizza world.

One of the greatest things about the dish is that no two pies are the same - pizza is the perfect opportunity to let your creativity fly! What you really need for a great slice is a foundation of fresh, delicious ingredients. The Corto Pizza Kit has everything you need to build an amazing pizza, and it's a great reason to invite your friends for an old fashioned pizza party!

To celebrate women in the industry, Corto and Stanislaus are also offering five Pizza University Scholarships to help women realize their dreams of opening their own pizzarias.

Learn more about the kit and scholarship here.