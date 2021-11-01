Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory - 2021 Legal Survey

Before the pandemic, the legal sector was already undergoing transformation driven by economic, demographic, regulatory, technology and competitive demands. Those forces will continue to drive change in the industry, with their impact now amplified by the COVID-19 crisis.

The crisis has shown that legal technology solutions, which enable work at anytime from anywhere, are essential to business continuity today. As the legal industry moves forward, however, the focus will also be on the key capabilities that will ensure that organizations not only survive through change, but also thrive in the new legal landscape.

Wolters Kluwer conducted an independent survey – the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey - to assess future readiness and resilience in the legal sector.

Read the survey here.

