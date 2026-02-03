WMAR and GBMC partner for Coats for Kindness Campaign

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WMAR and GBMC HealthCare are teaming up to keep our community warm this winter with our Coats for Kindness Campaign. From now through the end of February, we will be collecting new and gently-used coats. You can drop off your coats at WMAR-TV, located at 6400 York Road, or at GBMC's main Towson campus or any of their primary locations. For a full list of all the drop-off sites, click here.


GBMC has a primary care practice in Jonestown and this practice, alongside our home healthcare program run through Gilchrist, is partially supported by a grant from the HSCRC (Health Services Cost Review Commission). Community health workers are part of this work. To learn more about GBMC’s team of Community Health Workers, click here.

