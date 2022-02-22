Watch
Wish Farms - Pineberries

Posted at 1:48 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:48:02-05

There's a new food trend you may want to watch for in 2022 - the new celebrity of berries is coming to you! Pineberries have the sweetness of a strawberry with a hint of delicious tropical flavors and an amazing cream pink color.

With its eye-catching, conversation-starting appearance, pineberries are a delicious and decorative addition to special occasion and everyday meals, snacks, beverages and desserts. Like other berries, pineberries are a rich in nutrients and low in calories.

Find pineberries at your local Aldi in the produce aisle.

Learn more here.

