Winter Roadside Tips

If you’re heading out on the road with family this winter, or your kids are driving on their own to and from activities, it’s important to make sure you – and your car – are prepared.

Before the season or any big trip, make sure your gas tank is full, your tire treads and brakes are in safe range and tire pressure isn’t too low or high. Send your car to the mechanic to get ‘winterized’, or just do it yourself with a simple checklist. Pack and store an emergency kit that includes a flashlight, batteries, blanket, spare tire, phone charger, windshield wiper fluid, first aid kit, water, and snacks.

Roadside assistance is incredibly important, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. Avibra is a free app that offers roadside assistance for just $1/week. This makes sure you are covered whether you are faced with a flat tire, a dead battery, fuel shortage or you simply forgot your keys inside the car.

