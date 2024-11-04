Winter home maintenance tips from JES Foundation Repair

As the cold weather approaches, homeowners can take proactive steps to ensure their properties are winter ready.

Around the outside of your home, clear your gutters and downspouts of debris to ensure proper drainage. Check for any blockages in drains that could lead to water accumulation and potential damage. Repair screen and reseal windows, and check concrete for pits or cracks.

Indoors, signs of wear such as drywall cracks or nail pops could indicate underlying issues. Sticking doors and windows may suggest moisture problems or shifts in your home’s foundation. Addressing these concerns early can prevent more significant, costlier repairs down the line.

Water and foundation problems will only grow worse and more expensive over time. JES Foundation Repair offers free home inspections and estimates, and can provide you with an action plan once they determine which repairs are needed.

Learn more and schedule your free inspection here.