Visit the nationally-acclaimed Winter City Lights this holiday season, now through December 30th to experience the most unique holiday lights attraction in the country, right here in the DMV.

The family-friendly immersive event has something for everyone, from our show-stopping 52-foot Christmas tree, to an 8-lane snow tubing slide, to a 1.5 mile illuminated walk in the woods.

Winter City Lights offers and evening of entertainment. Click here for tickets and information.