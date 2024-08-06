Wine at the Shrine 2024

Wine at the Shrine is an event benefiting Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center of Baltimore, working in collaboration to assist the most vulnerable in our community.

The outdoor festival features something for everyone, with delicious beer and wine sampling, local food trucks, live music, hayrides, cooking demonstrations, farm tours, and kids activities – all on the beautiful grounds of the Shrine of St. Anthony.

This is the fifth annual Wine at the Shrine and is the largest fundraiser benefiting the partnership of Little Portion Farm and the Franciscan Center. Together, they provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh, local produce every year to those who are most in need, and often lack access to these foods.

The festival takes place on October 12 at the Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City.

Get your tickets and learn more here.