Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Wholistic Dermatology

Posted at 2:33 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 14:33:09-05

Social media has tons of hacks to correct everything from breakouts to puffiness to dark spots. But will they actually help or make you look worse? Dr. Julia Hunter, internationally renowned dermatologist and founder of Wholistic Dermatology is here to share what common social media hacks work and which ones you should scroll past.

Many dermatological "cures" just treat symptoms, but Dr. Hunter believes in finding and treating the root cause of the issue and treating the skin from the inside out.

Social media hacks like potato slices, jade rollers, and putting toothpaste on your break out may feel good and are generally not harmful, but they won't take care of the issue.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices