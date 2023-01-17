Social media has tons of hacks to correct everything from breakouts to puffiness to dark spots. But will they actually help or make you look worse? Dr. Julia Hunter, internationally renowned dermatologist and founder of Wholistic Dermatology is here to share what common social media hacks work and which ones you should scroll past.

Many dermatological "cures" just treat symptoms, but Dr. Hunter believes in finding and treating the root cause of the issue and treating the skin from the inside out.

Social media hacks like potato slices, jade rollers, and putting toothpaste on your break out may feel good and are generally not harmful, but they won't take care of the issue.

