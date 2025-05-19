Who can rise to the top in Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out? We have a sneak peek of the new season!

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out is back! The newest season of the fan-favorite series premiered this week with host Brian Malarkey dishing out unpredictable and diabolical culinary challenges that will test four chefs on their cooking prowess, strategic thinking, and ability to innovate under pressure.

With a starting bank of $25,000 each, the chefs will have opportunities to spend that money on advantages for themselves or on sabotages for their competition. The last chef standing walks away with the money they have left in their bank. From foraging ingredients from a plane’s bar and snack carts to cooking a posh meal using only a hot dog roller and popcorn maker, the chefs must be strategic and crafty to navigate obstacles and outdo the competition. Each episode will feature one judge who will determine the winner of each round, tasting and evaluating the dishes before they know what challenges and sabotages were endured. Judges joining the fray across the season include Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Alex Guarnaschelli, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila.

Fans can check out Food Network's social channels all season using #CutthroatKitchen to go behind-the-scenes of this diabolical competition. Plus, they can watch Brian test out some of the outrageous sabotages from the show to see if he can succeed where the contestants struggled.

Watch Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out on Tuesdays on the Food Network. Learn more here.