When Baltimore City Police families need help, Signal 13 answers the call

Signal 13 is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) committed to supporting the men and women of the Baltimore City Police Department with hardship grants and college scholarships for their dependent children. Since 2015, Signal 13 has provided $592,000 in grant assistance, and more than $1.1 million in scholarships.





Learn more about how the Signal 13 Foundation is helping police families in Baltimore

Signal 13 Foundation has been supporting Baltimore City Police for more than 40 years

Signal 13 has helped many police families get back on track after life-changing events. This includes people like Sergeant Isaac Carrington, who was shot in the line of duty in 2019 and is now in a wheelchair. Signal 13 partnered with Mile One, Wheels for Change and the Fraternal Order of Police to buy him a mobility van.

Family Day at the Zoo is the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year. This year, Signal 13 broke its fundraising record with eight platinum sponsors for the first time ever -- Buch Construction, CFG Bank, COPT Defense Properties, The De Francis Family, Greenebaum Enterprises, M&T Bank, Stifel, and T-Rowe Price.

Learn more and get involved here.