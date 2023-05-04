West Shore Home - May 2023

Throughout their lifetime, the average person spends thousands of hours in the shower. Why not spend that time in a space you enjoy?

No more scrubbing mildewed tile and grout that never seems to get clean - a timeless, classic white shower could be just what you need. A new shower can brighten your bathroom and make it a more enjoyable experience. West Shore Home uses non-porous acrylic for their tubs and showers. The material is strong, easy to clean without hard chemicals, and treated to be mold and mildew resistant.

A West Shore Home representative will visit your home to see the space and help you choose the design that fits your needs and budget. Select projects from West Shore Home can be installed in as little as one week!

For more information on West Shore Home and the products and services they offer, please click here or call 410-936-3110.