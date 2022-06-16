West Shore Home - June 2022

Summer is here, and between pools, sunscreen, and outdoor activities, you'll probably be in the tub or shower a lot.

If you're dealing with scrubbing mold or mildew that never seems to come clean, or with cracked tile or grout, it may be time for an upgrade. West Shore Home uses high quality acrylic to make your new tub or shower tough and so easy to clean.

Classic white shower packages are in stock and can be completed in as little as one week!

Call now to speak with a friendly associate, who will schedule an in-home design consult. You can see all color and accessory options and get a final price right there. For more information on West Shore Home and the products and services they offer, please click here or call 410-936-3110.