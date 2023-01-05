West Shore Home - January 2023

After the holiday rush, we want to take time for ourselves. If your bath or shower is unsafe or unsanitary, it can be hard to relax.

West Shore Home can help turn your bathroom into the oasis of your dreams, in less time than you think!

West shore Home uses nonporous acrylic. Acrylic is easy to clean and mold and mildew resistant. West Shore also offers a variety of safety and accessibility options for tubs, traditional showers, and low step showers.

A design consultant will help you plan your shower either virtually or in person, as well as go over West Shore Home's flexible financing options. Installation typically takes just one day.

Call 410-936-3110 to take $500 off your project! For more information on West Shore Home and the products and services they offer, please click here.

