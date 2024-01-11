West Shore Home - Easy Clean Shower and Tubs

Warm, wet bathrooms are the perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew. Keeping up with areas that stay wet, like corners and where your surround meets the tub or shower pan, can help, but once mold or mildew sets in, it's very hard to remove.

West Shore Home uses acrylic with no grouting to help combat mold and mildew. Acrylic sheets don't require grout, which means there's no moisture seeping in from cracks or seams. Acrylic is durable and looks newer for longer. It's also easier to clean - even permanent marker comes off like magic!

Acrylic also holds heat better than other materials, so you can stay in your relaxing bath for even longer.

Learn more here.