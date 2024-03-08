West Shore Home - Benefits of Acrylic

Why are showers from West Shore Home so easy to clean? The answer is in the materials.

West Shore Home uses acrylic with no grouting to help combat mold and mildew. Acrylic sheets don't require grout, which means there's no moisture seeping in from cracks or seams. Acrylic is durable and looks newer for longer. It's also easier to clean - even permanent marker comes off like magic! And if you want the look of tile, you can get it with our laser-etched options.

Acrylic also holds heat better than other materials, so you can stay in your relaxing bath for even longer.

