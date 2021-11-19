West Shore – not sure if their deal is different this time, but if its about general install, you can google “west shore home midday maryland” and the old stories will pop up to copy and change if needed.

If you need a bathroom remodel but don't want to deal with the hassle of communicating with a contractor, hidden fees, and a long install, call West Shore Home.

West Shore Home will schedule a free in-home design consult within 24 hours. Using their design app, you can build your dream bathroom and get a quote good for one year. Prices are guaranteed, with no hidden costs. Plus, West Shore offers a variety of financing options to fit any budget.

West Shore Home also offers safety options like grab bars, low step showers, benches, textured flooring, and more.

Call 410-936-3110 and mention Midday Maryland for $500 off your project! See more options and schedule your consult here.