West Shore Home - April 2023

As we turn towards spring cleaning projects, it's important to remember one of the most important rooms in the home. Warm, wet bathrooms are the perfect breeding ground for mold and mildew. Running a fan to keep the air circulating can help avoid these issues, but once mold has set in you may want to think about replacing some of your fixtures.

West Shore Home uses acrylic with no grouting to help combat mold and mildew. Acrylic sheets don't require grout, which means there's no moisture seeping in from cracks or seams. Acrylic is non-porous and treated with an anti-microbial layer for extra protection and easier cleaning.

Acrylic also holds heat better than other materials, so you can stay in your relaxing bath for even longer!

