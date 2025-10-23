Wesley SecureCare provides continuing care at home

Seniors want to age in place and stay in their homes, but also want the peace of mind of knowing they are safe and have a plan in place if they need short or long term care. Wesley SecureCare is a nonprofit organization offering the unique option of Continuing Care at Home.

This innovative membership program helps individuals age in place while bringing the benefits they would normally receive in a Life Plan Community directly to the home, so there is no moving or downsizing needed. The plan provides wellness programming, assessments and interventions to make the home safe, a personal care coordinator to help advocate and navigate healthcare, and more.





Wesley SecureCare pairs financial protection similar to long-term care insurance with personalized care coordination and initial services to keep seniors independent for as long as possible.

Learn more by attending a free webinar or lunch and learn, or tune in for the Discover the Power of Age special on Tuesday, October 28 at 7:10pm on WMAR.