Welcome Randall Newsome

We're welcoming Randall Newsome to the WMAR team! Randall will join Megan Knight at the Good Morning Maryland anchor desk beginning in January.

Originally from Texas, Randall is joining WMAR from Indianapolis, where he excelled in telling meaningful community stories. He looks forward to telling these same positive stories about Baltimore.

Outside of work, Randall enjoys exploring the city and spending time with his close-knit family.

Follow Randall on Instagram at NewsomeNews, and catch him on Good Morning Maryland starting at 4:30am!