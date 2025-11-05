Thanksgiving is almost here, which means planning out the perfect meal for you and your loved ones. Weis Markets has everything you need to prepare for this year's holiday gathering, while also saving on must-have items.

Shoppers can earn rewards now through November 27, and redeem points for free or discount items on favorites like frozen or fresh turkey, tofurkey, ham, salmon, and side items! Stack rewards and ecoupons and do your whole dinner for under $20!





Save big on Thanksgiving favorites at Weis Markets

Weis Thanksgiving Rewards can help ease grocery stress this holiday

If you're hosting a crowd, Weis also makes entertaining a breeze with their party trays. Choose from a variety of options like hoagies, deli meats and cheeses, seafood, veggies, fruits, and even breakfast.

Weis can also offer convenient ways to save on your next trip to the grocery store. Shop the Low Low Price program with lowered prices on more than 10,000 everyday items, enjoy special deals on Hot Buys, and add eCoupons directly to your Weis Reward Card!

Learn more here.