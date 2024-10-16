Weis pharmacy can help you stay healthy this flu season

Flu season is here, and cases of the flu and COVID are on the rise. Weis Markets can help you stay healthy this year.

Vaccines offer significant protection against flu and COVID related illnesses. Good hygiene, vaccines, and healthy habits are the best way to shield yourself and your loved ones against illness. All Weis Markets pharmacies have flu vaccine available for patients ages 3 and up, including higher dose vaccines for seniors over 65. Updated COVID vaccines are also available. Walk ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment online.

Weis also offers convenient ways for customers to stay on top of their medications and health all year long. Manage prescriptions and refills online or through the mobile app, or get refill reminders via call or text. You can even pick up some of your pet medications at the pharmacy, often for less than the vet's office!

Learn more here.