Weis Markets - Weis 4 School 2023

Weis Markets is committed to investing in the communities they serve. This school year, Weis will donate up to $500,000 to schools in the Baltimore area through the Weis 4 School program.

It's so easy to get involved - shoppers can sign up for Weis 4 School and pair their Rewards Cards to an enrolled school. With each shopping trip, they earn points that translate to a cash donation from Weis Markets for the school at the end of the program.

All Pre-K through eighth grade schools are eligible to participate, including public and private schools, day care centers and religious schools.

When the program ends in April, points are tallied and based on points earned, Weis will distribute a total of $500,000 in donations. Schools can use the funds however they choose! Weis 4 School donations are meant to support the unique needs of participating schools.

Learn more about registering your school and the program here.