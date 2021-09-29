Weis Markets - Weis 4 School 2021

Watch
Weis Markets is committed to investing in the communities where they live and operate. This school year, they are donating up to $500,000 to area schools through the Weis 4 School program.

Once a school is registered, supporters can scan link their Weis Club Card to their preferred school and shop as normal - it's that easy! Shopping accrues points for your school through April, when points are tallied and funds are distributed. All K-8 schools are eligible to participate, including public, private, day care centers and church schools.

Weis Markets understands all schools have different needs, and schools can use their donation however they choose.

Learn more about the Weis 4 School program here.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.

