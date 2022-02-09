Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets - Valentine's Day 2022

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:44 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 13:44:25-05

This Valentine's Day, Weis is your one stop shop for all of your loves!

From February 12-14, stop in for fresh, hand dipped chocolate covered strawberries. These delectable treats come in milk, dark, and whole chocolate varieties in 3,6, or 9 counts. Then, stop by Weis' in-store florist for a traditional or unique bouquet, or a gorgeous forever rose. Gift ideas don't stop there, either! Weis also offers candy bouquets, stuffed animals, candles, spa items, and other gifts that will make your loved ones feel special. Weis carries a wide selection of Hallmark cards for every occasion too!

Weis Markets also makes it easy to skip those dinner reservations. Have a restaurant quality romantic meal for two like this Zesty Red Wine and Herb Steak. Be sure to check out their other recipes too!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019