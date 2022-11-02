Weis Markets - Thanksgiving 2022

Holiday entertaining is easy with Weis! Earn points now through November 24, then use them towards free or discounted items like turkey, ham, and even vegan options. Earn extra points on select gift cards and prescriptions too!

Weis also makes entertaining a breeze with their party trays. Choose from a variety of options like hoagies, deli meats and cheeses, seafoods, veggies, fruits, and even breakfast.

You can also take advantage of Weis' Low, Low Price program every time you shop. The store has lowered prices on over 10,000 everyday items, including produce - just look for the stickers and save!

Learn more here.