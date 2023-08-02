Weis Markets - School Lunch Nutrition

The school year will be starting again soon, and many families may be looking for some fresh ideas for school breakfasts and lunches. Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Christina Pelletier joined us to share some tips and new ideas.

A healthy, balanced breakfast and lunch are an essential component to a positive and successful school day. Children who eat nutritious meals have improved memory, better attention spans, better classroom behavior, improved performance in problem solving, better test scores, improved mood and fewer school absences.

