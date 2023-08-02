Watch Now
Weis Markets - School Lunch Nutrition

Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 13:06:32-04

The school year will be starting again soon, and many families may be looking for some fresh ideas for school breakfasts and lunches. Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Christina Pelletier joined us to share some tips and new ideas.

A healthy, balanced breakfast and lunch are an essential component to a positive and successful school day. Children who eat nutritious meals have improved memory, better attention spans, better classroom behavior, improved performance in problem solving, better test scores, improved mood and fewer school absences.

You can find the recipe for Chicken & Veggie Wraps with Ranch here, and don’t forget to check out Healthy Bites Magazine from the Weis Dietitians.

