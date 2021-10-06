Weis Markets - PVA 2021

Paralyzed Veterans of America's mission is to create an America where the most severely injured veterans are provided the

physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

Weis Markets cares deeply about the communities they live and work in, and for the fifth year in a row, they are raising funds for PVA. To date, Weis has raised more than 1.5 million to help our veterans.

Through November 11, you can help by donating $1, $3, $5, or $10 at the register, or simly rounding your purchase to the next whole dollar.

Learn more here.