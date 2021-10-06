Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets - PVA 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 13:53:05-04

Paralyzed Veterans of America's mission is to create an America where the most severely injured veterans are provided the
physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

Weis Markets cares deeply about the communities they live and work in, and for the fifth year in a row, they are raising funds for PVA. To date, Weis has raised more than 1.5 million to help our veterans.

Through November 11, you can help by donating $1, $3, $5, or $10 at the register, or simly rounding your purchase to the next whole dollar.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019