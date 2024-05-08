Weis Markets - Paws for Pets 2024

Each May during National Pet Month, Weis Markets helps local animal shelters with the Paws for Pets program. Customers can donate a set amount at the register or online, or round up their order to the nearest dollar. Since 2009, Weis has donated more than 3 million dollars to local pet shelters and rescue organizations.

Pet supply companies are helping too! Many of them are donating funds to pet shelters throughout the area, and they’re also offering customers an opportunity to win a $250 Weis Markets gift cards and a $250 donation to the animal charity of their choice!

Donations go directly to shelters to help with expenses from food and medical needs to operating costs and more.

Learn more here.