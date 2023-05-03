Weis Markets - Paws for Pets 2023

May is National Pet Month, a time for Weis Markets to help local animal shelters with the Paws for Pets program. Customers can donate a set amount at the register or online, or round up their order to the nearest dollar.

Pet supply companies are helping too. Many of them are donating products to pet shelters throughout the area, and they’re also offering customers an opportunity to win $150 Weis Markets gift cards and a $150 donation to the animal charity of their choice!

Donations go directly to shelters to help with expenses from food and medical needs to operating costs and more. Since 2009, Weis has donated more than $3 million to area shelters.

Learn more here.