Weis Markets- Paralyzed Veterans of America Campaign

Weis Markets cares deeply about the communities they live and work in, and for the sixth year in a row, they are raising funds for Paralyzed Veterans of America. To date, Weis has raised more than 2 million dollars to help our veterans.

PVA's mission is to create an America where injured veterans are provided the physical care needed to live a healthy life, receive the benefits they’ve earned through military service and obtain job training and opportunities for new and fulfilling careers.

From now through Veterans Day (11/11), customers can help by donating $1, $3, $5, or $10 at the register, or simply rounding your purchase to the next whole dollar.

Learn more here.