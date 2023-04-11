Weis Markets - Pack the Park 2023

Weis Markets is dedicated to supporting the communities they live and work in. For the second year, Weis is a proud to sponsor of WMAR-2 News and Level the Playing Field’s Pack the Park initiative.

Leveling the Playing Field collects and distributes gently used sports equipment to underserved communities to make sure everyone gets the chance to play.

Pack the Park gives you an opportunity to clear out some clutter and helps ensure that kids who want to play sports have the equipment they need to participate. If you have gently used gear, you can drop off at your local Weis through April 11, or gather it together and come donate on April 12, 2022 at Honeygo Run Regional Park in Perry Hall!

Learn more about Pack the Park and find a full list of accepted equipment here.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.