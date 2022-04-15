Weis Markets - Pack the Park

Weis Markets is proud to sponsor WMAR and Level the Playing Field’s Pack the Park initiative.

Leveling the Playing Field collects and distributes gently used sports equipment to underserved communities to make sure everyone gets the chance to play.

Pack the Park gives you an opportunity to clear out some clutter and helps ensure that kids who want to play sports have the equipment they need to participate. If you have gently used gear, gather it together and come donate on April 20, 2022 at Honeygo Run Regional Park in Perry Hall!

Learn more about Pack the Park and find a full list of accepted equipment here.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.