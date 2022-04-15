Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets - Pack the Park

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 12:51:41-04

Weis Markets is proud to sponsor WMAR and Level the Playing Field’s Pack the Park initiative.

Leveling the Playing Field collects and distributes gently used sports equipment to underserved communities to make sure everyone gets the chance to play.

Pack the Park gives you an opportunity to clear out some clutter and helps ensure that kids who want to play sports have the equipment they need to participate. If you have gently used gear, gather it together and come donate on April 20, 2022 at Honeygo Run Regional Park in Perry Hall!

Learn more about Pack the Park and find a full list of accepted equipment here.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019