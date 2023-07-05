Weis Markets - National Ice Cream Month 2023

July is National Ice Cream Month, and no one does ice cream better than Weis Markets!

Weis uses local cream to make their ice cream, which comes in more than 70 delicious flavors. They also offer seasonal batches of flavors - be sure to check out Birthday Cake and Red, White, and Blueberry for summer!

The new Weis By Nature line includes 11 flavors free from artificial flavors, preservatives, colors, and ingredients. There are light and reduced fat options as well.

Make it a real party with all the toppings! Weis also carries all of the syrups, sauces, cones, and other treats to elevate your ice cream.

Learn more here.