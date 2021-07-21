Weis Markets - National Ice Cream Month

July is National Ice Cream month, and Weis Markets can help you celebrate all month long!

Weis is committed to sourcing local ingredients, including milk and cream for their delicious ice cream.

They have a selection of more than 60 flavors including classics, seasonal, and reduced fat options! Make it a sundae bar with Weis syrups, nuts, sprinkles and candy!

You can even elevate your ice cream with Weis recipes. Go classic with chewy oatmeal raisin cookie ice cream sandwiches or try something new with the recipe for grilled strawberries with black pepper ice cream.

Learn more and find recipes here.