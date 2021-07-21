Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets - National Ice Cream Month

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 14:44:50-04

July is National Ice Cream month, and Weis Markets can help you celebrate all month long!

Weis is committed to sourcing local ingredients, including milk and cream for their delicious ice cream.

They have a selection of more than 60 flavors including classics, seasonal, and reduced fat options! Make it a sundae bar with Weis syrups, nuts, sprinkles and candy!

You can even elevate your ice cream with Weis recipes. Go classic with chewy oatmeal raisin cookie ice cream sandwiches or try something new with the recipe for grilled strawberries with black pepper ice cream.

Learn more and find recipes here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019