Weis Markets - National Dairy Month

Celebrating the industry that supplies nutritious milk to consumers. That’s how Weis Markets is spending National Dairy month.

Supporting local farmers is very important to Weis Markets, which is why they use milk from local dairy farmers and operate a local dairy processing plant.

And the best part is that they use the surplus cream from the dairy plant to produce Weis Quality Ice Cream in more than 60 flavors!

Besides enjoying all the delicious dairy products at Weis, customers can round up their orders at the register, and the extra donations will go back to the company’s Fight Hunger campaign to provide fresh dairy products at local food shelters.

