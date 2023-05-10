Weis Markets- Mother's Day 2023

Mother’s Day is almost here, which means planning out the perfect day for those special moms in your life. Weis Markets can help make this Mother’s Day the best yet - and even help you save!

Weis has a variety of sweets, treats, and florals to make mom feel special. From now through May 14, you can redeem 200 Rewards Points for discounted or free items. Some items include free six-count cupcakes or discounted store-made desserts and select bouquets.

From May 12-14, Weis offered their famous freshly dipped chocolate covered strawberries! Order in store and you can choose to have your strawberries dipped in white, dark, or milk chocolate.

Don't forget to add a card! Weis has a variety of gorgeous cards mom will want to display all year!

