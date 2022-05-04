Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets - Mother's Day 2022

Posted at 1:27 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 13:27:06-04

You can get everything you need to spoil mom at Weis Markets!

If you've been saving up your rewards points, now is the perfect time to use them! You can redeem 200 Rewards Points for discounted or free items at the bakery and floral counters. Add a beautiful Hallmark card and a gift card to mom's favorite store or restaurant for a gift she'll love.

From May 6-8, you can also pick up a pack of freshly dipped chocolate strawberries - choose from white, dark, or milk chocolate!

Learn more about the Weis Rewards program here.

Shop Weis here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019