Weis Markets- Low Low Prices

With the price of groceries right now, there’s nothing that sounds better than a low, low price - and you can find thousands at your local Weis.

The Weis Low Low Prices program cuts prices on everyday produce, breakfast, and frozen items, and now the program is expanding to help you save even more. Pantry staples like canned beans and vegetables, noodles, pasta, and rice, tomato sauce, and more are now even more affordable.

Saving is simple - there’s no need to wait for an advertised sale or clip a coupon. Just look for the Low, Low Price tag on thousands of items.

Learn more here.