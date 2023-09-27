Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets- Low Low Prices

Posted at 2:26 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 14:26:46-04

With the price of groceries right now, there’s nothing that sounds better than a low, low price - and you can find thousands at your local Weis.

The Weis Low Low Prices program cuts prices on everyday produce, breakfast, and frozen items, and now the program is expanding to help you save even more. Pantry staples like canned beans and vegetables, noodles, pasta, and rice, tomato sauce, and more are now even more affordable.

Saving is simple - there’s no need to wait for an advertised sale or clip a coupon. Just look for the Low, Low Price tag on thousands of items.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices