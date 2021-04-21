Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Weis Markets - Local Produce

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:59 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 13:59:55-04

Weis Markets have low low prices on over 7,000 items every day! Since launching their low, low price program in 2019, customers have enjoyed lower prices on grocery staples without coupons or sales - just shop and save.

Weis has now expanded the program to include more of the fresh produce you love. Save big on favorites like lettuce, potatoes, bananas, apples, carrots, and more.

Locally sourced produce is important to Weis. They have relationships with more than 100 local growers, and these partnerships go back for 50, 75, and even 95 years!

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020