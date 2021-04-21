Weis Markets - Local Produce

Weis Markets have low low prices on over 7,000 items every day! Since launching their low, low price program in 2019, customers have enjoyed lower prices on grocery staples without coupons or sales - just shop and save.

Weis has now expanded the program to include more of the fresh produce you love. Save big on favorites like lettuce, potatoes, bananas, apples, carrots, and more.

Locally sourced produce is important to Weis. They have relationships with more than 100 local growers, and these partnerships go back for 50, 75, and even 95 years!

