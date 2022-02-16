Weis Markets- Life is Why

February is American Heart Month, and for the fourth year, Weis Markets is partnering with the American Heart Association for their “Life is Why” program.

The American Heart Association works to educate the public about heart disease and stroke and works towards the measurable goals of heart attack and stroke reduction. They invest in research, train people in CPR, and support nutrition improvement. To date, Weis Markets has donated more than one million dollars to this worthy organization.

Weis shoppers can support the cause by rounding up to the nearest dollar amount at the register, or by donating $1, $3, $5, or $10. Every donation adds up to make a big difference!

Learn more here.