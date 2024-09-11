Weis Markets kicks off their 17th annual Fight Hunger campaign

September is Hunger Action Month. Weis Markets is answering the call with their 16th Annual Fight Hunger Campaign to benefit the Maryland Food Bank and other local food pantries.

More than 44 million people, including 13 million children, struggle with food insecurity each year, and need has increased in Maryland and across the country. Now through September 30, shop in store and round up your order at checkout. Customers can also make a $1, $3, or $5 donation online or at the register. Funds donated go directly to community foods banks to help locally.

Customers can also save with Weis Fall Rewards. Shop and earn points to redeem on free or discount items like Nathan's Skinless Franks, 80% Lean Ground Beef, select boxes of Cheez-It's, and more.

Learn more about Fight Hunger and how you can help here.

Learn more about Weis Fall Rewards here.