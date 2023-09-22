Weis Markets - Hunger Action Month 2023

People think about donating to food banks around the holidays, but hunger is a year-round challenge. With costs and inflation high, The Maryland Food bank is seeing an increase in food insecure families across the state.

September is Hunger Action Month, and Weis Markets is making it easy to help the Maryland Food Bank and other area food pantries.

Weis Markets customers can help by rounding their orders up to the next dollar or donating $1, $3 or $5 at checkout.

Through partnerships like this, the Maryland Food Bank can maximize its purchasing power so that your donation goes further to help communities need.

